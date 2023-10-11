Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

