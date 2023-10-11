Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

