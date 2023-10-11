Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day moving average of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

