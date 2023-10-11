Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

