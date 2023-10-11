Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

