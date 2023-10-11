Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

