Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,126,281.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

