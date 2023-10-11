Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,811 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

