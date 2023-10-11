Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 649 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.47. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

