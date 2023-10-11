Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

