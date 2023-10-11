Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,854 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $178.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.01 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

