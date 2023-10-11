Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.