Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 196.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 133,409 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

NYSE APTV opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

