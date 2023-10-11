Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

