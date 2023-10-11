Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

