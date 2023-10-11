Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

