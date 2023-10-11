Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.04. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of C$91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.20 million.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KEC opened at C$13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.69. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

