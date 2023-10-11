Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.08.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

