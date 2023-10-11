Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Hemisphere Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

HME stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.53 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

