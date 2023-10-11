Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

AXSM stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 676.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

