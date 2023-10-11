Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Chevron by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,072,000 after buying an additional 554,620 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

