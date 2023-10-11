Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

