Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

