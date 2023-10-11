Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

