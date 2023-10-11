Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $81,057,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 598.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,221,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

