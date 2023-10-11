Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.