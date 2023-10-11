Ballentine Partners LLC Has $482,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.