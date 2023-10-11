Ballentine Partners LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after buying an additional 162,592 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after buying an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

