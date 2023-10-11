Ballentine Partners LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.