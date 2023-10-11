Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

