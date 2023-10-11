Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 51.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 971,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,941,000 after buying an additional 328,008 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CL opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

