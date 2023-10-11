Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,914,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

