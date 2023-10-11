Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

