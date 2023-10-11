Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 56.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

