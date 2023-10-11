Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.