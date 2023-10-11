Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 832 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.