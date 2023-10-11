Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

