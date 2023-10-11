Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.08

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 309261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

