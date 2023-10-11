Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $235,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 819 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average is $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

