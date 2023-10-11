Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.27 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

