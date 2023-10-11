Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

