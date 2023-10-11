BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.