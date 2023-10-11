BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.
BP Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE BP opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. BP has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BP Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
