Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridger Aerospace Group and Rimini Street are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -29.76% Rimini Street 1.00% -45.28% 8.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.76 -$42.12 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.48 -$2.48 million $0.05 43.80

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

