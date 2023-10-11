Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 632.40 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

