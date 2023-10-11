Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven in a research report issued on Sunday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($4.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biohaven’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of BHVN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Biohaven by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 304,181 shares of company stock worth $6,302,138. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

