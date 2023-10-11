Brokers Set Expectations for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:SPB opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 196.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

