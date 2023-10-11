Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 15th.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
