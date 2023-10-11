Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 15th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited, an investment company, invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

