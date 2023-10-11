Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

