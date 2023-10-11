Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Up to $61.42

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $63.99. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 797,351 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.